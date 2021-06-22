AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,832 shares of company stock worth $14,237,410 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

