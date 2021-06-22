ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AGESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.82. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.