agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 874,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,679. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

