AidCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,970.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00590622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

