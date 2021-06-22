Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aileron Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

