Aion (AION) Price Down 40.4% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $53.13 million and $3.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,427.24 or 1.00032327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00325850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00355980 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00676822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,476,558 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

