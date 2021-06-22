Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.22. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,491. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

