Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

