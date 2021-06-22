Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 831.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

ALGN stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.35. 6,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,171. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $251.11 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.31.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

