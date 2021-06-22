Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Alleghany worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y stock traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $674.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,707. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $460.58 and a one year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.52.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

