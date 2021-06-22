Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 93.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.70. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $76.30.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

