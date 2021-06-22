Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.