Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $290,000 Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

