Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

