Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,800 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 585,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.