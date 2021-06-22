Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Home Bancorp worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

