Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBC. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

SMBC opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

