Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 30,066 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

