Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.79 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,890 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

