Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000.

HERAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

