Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 20,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

