Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 73,467 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

