Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 73,467 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03.
CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
