Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,536.13.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,446.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

