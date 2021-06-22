Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,423.58. 20,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,336.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

