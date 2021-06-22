Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 101,679 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 203.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $7,219,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of VYGG stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.