Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,518 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $561.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

