Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

