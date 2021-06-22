Alpine Global Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

