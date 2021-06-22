Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $522,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

