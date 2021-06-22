Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

