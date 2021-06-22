Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

