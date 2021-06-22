Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

