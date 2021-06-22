alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 0.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.59 ($18.34) and last traded at €15.63 ($18.39). Approximately 1,522,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.71 ($18.48).

AOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

