Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.38. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 11,225 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.