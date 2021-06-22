Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.