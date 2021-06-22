Amalgamated Bank Purchases 665 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE MS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 367,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

