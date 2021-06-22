Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 495,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811,246. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

