Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,412 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.66. 34,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $570.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

