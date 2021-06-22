Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $599,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.