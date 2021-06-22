AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $51.61 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 507,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,777,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Specifically, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,819 shares of company stock worth $8,288,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

