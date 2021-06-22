American National Insurance Co. Invests $242,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

