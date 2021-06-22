Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.43. 5,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

