Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

