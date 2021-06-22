Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.