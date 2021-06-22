Amon Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Amon has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $14,015.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00655969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00079233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

