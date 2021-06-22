Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. 29,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,603. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

