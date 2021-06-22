Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,031. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

