Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,271,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

