Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce sales of $871.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $908.60 million and the lowest is $836.40 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,564. Generac has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $399.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.29. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

