Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $69.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.18 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock remained flat at $$17.38 on Friday. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,244. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

